Watsontown Police Department DUI
WATSONTOWN — A borough man has been charged with DUI after he allegedly caused a crash with a vehicle while operating his electric wheelchair in a roadway while under the influence of alcohol.
Ward T. Hockenberry, 50, was allegedly operating an electric wheelchair in th roadway with a blood-alcohol content of .117%. The alleged incident occurred at 6:19 p.m. July 12 along Main Street at Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
Hockenberry was charged with misdemeanor DUI and summary counts of careless driving and vehicles entering or crossing roadway.
Criminal mischief
WATSONTOWN — Police are seeking information related to damages to a wooden guiderail at the boat launch in the 400 block of Dickson Avenue in the borough.
Police responded at 3 p.m. July 22 to find someone had cut a wooden post and piece of the guiderail with a saw.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-538-2773.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Montoursville man sustained an unspecified injury following a one-vehicle crash at 8:45 p.m. July 21 along Route 442, east of Herry Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
A 2005 Scion TC driven by Michael E. Echavarria was traveling west when it left the roadway and struck an embankment, troopers noted. The vehicle then rolled multiple times. Echavarria was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with unspecified injuries.
Harassment
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP —Troopers responded to a report of a fight in progress at 6:25 p.m. May 25 along Odell Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
According to police, multiple physical altercations took place between two residents, ages 10 and 12, at a trailer park. An investigation is ongoing.
A 35-year-old Muncy woman, 12-year-old Muncy girl, 36-year-old South Wiilliamsport woman and 30-year-old Williamsport woman were arrested. A man and woman of Muncy were also listed as victims.
Disorderly conduct
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a report of someone shooting fireworks toward a vehicle.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:10 p.m. July 4 along Michael Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. After an investigation, troopers determined someone did shoot a firework from her property toward a 2005 Ford Escape. No further information was provided.
Disorderly conduct
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A firework came near a child, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 8:10 p.m. July 4 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. A child was allegedly playing in a back yard when the firework came near the child.
State Police At Stonington Hit and run
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A red, older-model Dodge diesel truck was traveling west on Brush Valley Road when it ran a stop sign, struck a traffic sign and utility pole and fled the scene, police reported.
The incident, witnessed by another motorist, was reported at 5:30 a.m. July 20 along Brush Valley Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The truck is said to have been pulled a trailer with a zero-turn mower.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Harassment
UPPER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Two Leck Hill men argued over property right of way until the argument turned physical.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:07 a.m. July 19 along Schwaben Creek Road, Upper Mahonoy Township, Northumberland County.
Robert Snyder, 64, and Marvin Snyder, 73, got into an argument troopers said turned physical. Robert was cited with criminal mischief and harassment while Marvin was cited with harassment, troopers noted.
Theft
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged identity theft through unemployment compensation.
The personal information of a 39-year-old Shamokin woman was compromised, it was noted. The incident was reported between July 4-21 along Bates Road, East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating unemployment benefits in California opened in the name of a 72-year-old Sunbury man.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:43 a.m. July 20 along Grant Street, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
MAYBERRY TOWNSHIP — Unemployment benefits were obtained fraudulently by using the personal information of a 43-year-old Catawissa woman, police reported.
The incident was reported at 9:03 a.m. July 20 along Billman Road, Mayberry Township, Montour County.
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Port Trevorton woman was allegedly knocked to the ground after being struck by a vehicle door as it backed slowly out of a driveway.
Troopers said the incident took place at 7:40 p.m. July 23 along Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
A 60-year-old Port Trevorton man was arrested. The woman sustained a scrape to the knee.
Harassment
FREEBURG — An intoxicated 41-year-old Freeburg man was cited after troopers responded to a reported domestic disturbance.
The alleged incident was reported between 6:30 and 9:47 p.m. July 12 along East Market Street,Freeburg, Snyder County.
The unidentified man allegedly threatened several neighbors and family members. He was charged.
False identification
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Selinsgrove woman allegedly provided a false name to troopers.
The alleged incident took place at 1:47 p.m. July 22 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Katelyn Stine was taken into custody and charged with false identification to law enforcement, polic noted.
Burglary
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP —A 45-year-old Kulpmont man has been charged after he allegedly repeatedly burglarized his father’s home and was caught during the burglary of his sister’s home.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 7:59 p.m. July 4 along Dogwood Drive, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Jeremy Fisher was arrested and charged with burglary and related counts, arraigned and jailed in Snyder County, police ntoed.
Victims included a 71-year-old Middleburg man, 62-year-old Middleburg woman, 28-year-old Middleburg man and 46-year-old Kreamer woman.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A fraudulent unemployment claim has been forwarded to the Pa. Department of Labor.
Troopers said a claim was attempted in the name of a 49-year-old Selinsgrove man at noon July 13 along Rolling Green Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.