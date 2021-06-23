WATSONTOWN — The annual Watsontown Car, Truck and Motorcycle show, as part of the Watsontown Fourth of July Celebration, will be featured Saturday, July 3, in the Watsontown Community Park.
The festival will once again will feature antique and specialty vehicles. The entrance to the park is at the corner of Matchem and Canal streets. Registration for the show is from 8 a.m. until noon with awards presented at 1:30.
There is fun for the entire family. During the show there will be door-prize drawings, What’s that Junk in Your Trunk Contest, trivia and numerous food, crafts and other vendors. DJ Don Cicero with AM Flashback will entertain with music, trivia and prizes.
More than 20 awards will be offered in many categories, including: “Vehicle You Would Lose Your License In,” “Vehicle for a First Date,” and other surprise categories along with the standard awards of Kids, Choice, Mayors Choice, Best of Show, Farthest Traveled and more. Registration for the car show is $15. All proceeds benefit the annual Watsontown Fourth of July Celebration.
Vehicle owners are also invited to be part of the parade. Staging for the parade is at 9 a.m. at the former Watsontown Elementary School (1100 Main St., Watsontown). The parade moves at 10 a.m. It does not cost to be in the parade. Vehicle owners can do the parade or car show or both. For more information, contact Liz Folk at 570-538-5738 or emfolk@windstream.net.
