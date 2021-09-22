TURBOTVILLE — When the Warrior Run High School baseball team takes to its new field at the start of the 2023 season, the players could also be wearing new uniforms.
“Our uniforms need updated,” said Michelle Saul, president of the school’s baseball booster club. “This season, we didn’t even have enough uniforms for the boys all to match. Some of them had different pants than the other ones.”
As part of the school district’s $28.7 million project to build a new elementary and renovate the district’s athletic stadium, Saul said a new baseball field will also be built.
“We want to put (the baseball team) on the new field in new uniforms for the 2023 season,” Saul said.
She said the district has budgeted $5,000 to assist with covering the costs of the new uniforms. However, the team is expecting the expense to be greater.
“We wanted our boys to have a home uniform and an away uniform,” Saul said. “The school normally supplies one uniform.”
Saul’s son, Hunter, is currently a junior and member of the team. He worked with sophomore team member Aden Lewis to design the uniforms.
The two were assisted in their efforts by Coach Howie Raup, Athletic Director Nate Butler and Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack.
Mindy Lewis, Aden’s mother, is the baseball booster club’s treasurer. She said her son has enjoyed being part of the design process.
“He was really excited about it,” she said. “They traveled around to all these fields and saw some pretty amazing complexes. To know they will get a pretty amazing field, and they will be looking pretty sharp as well, it’s a really great and exciting opportunity.”
To cover the costs of the uniforms designed by the boys, $18,000 must be raised.
The first fundraiser, a Food Truck Extravaganza, will be held starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Moran Logistics overflow lot at 635 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown. The event is being held in conjunction with the Watsontown community yard sales.
Ten food trucks are scheduled to participate, including Bruster’s Ice Cream Truck, Da Pit Texas BBQ, Rita’s Italian Ice, Taco Bill’s Taco Maddness, Pipo’s Ice Cream Roll, Goode Food, City Corner Hot Dog Car, Mamacita’s Real Mexican Grill, Harters Health Wood Fire Oven, Bohemian Wrapsody and Miss Cupcake LLC.
The event will also include vendors, a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to rally around the youth of the community and support a great cause,” Lewis said.
Saul offered thanks to Moran Logistics for donating the space to hold the event.
“(Moran) also made a very generous donation to the team,” she said.
“It would be awesome if other business and community members could rally around the team like Moran has done,” Lewis said.
Saul expects a big crowd to support Saturday’s fundraiser.
“We want to do more fundraising,” she said. “Our goal is to put our boys in the uniforms they designed.”
Other fundraisers are also being planned. Crista Confair will be taking photos for individuals this fall.
According to Saul, the cost will be $75, with half of the profit being donated to the booster club for efforts to purchase the new baseball uniforms.
For information on donating to assist with the cost of purchasing the new uniforms, email WRSDBaseballBoosters@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.