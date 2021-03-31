BTE to present Zoom murder mystery
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) will present “Fair Food Foul Play: A BTE Murder Mystery” beginning this week, on Zoom.
The show marks a return to the virtual stage for BTE, after live performances came to a halt last spring.
Will Ralston, a 1989 graduate of Bloomsburg High School with a long career in television andfilm cooked up this tale specifically for the members of BTE.
Ralston, who holds a BFA in film production from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, is also serving as director of photography and editor of the filmed segments which accompany the live, interactive event.
Ensemble Member Amy Rene Byrne, in her first role since officially joining the troupe last year, serves double duty in the project, as both actor and director. The play also stars ensemble members Elizabeth Dowd, James Goode, Daniel Roth, Eric Wunsch, Abigail Leffler, MichaelaTloczynski and Jon White-Spunner. The program also features original music by Nick McGaw.
Though it winks at some of the markings of the traditional murder mystery, “Fair Food Foul Play” stays unpredictable by tossing up the mystery solution every weekend. Each night, participants will be split into groups of investigators, and work together to question the suspects in private “interrogation rooms.” Players have the option to sign up as individuals and pair up with other players over Zoom, or to sign up as households, perfect for a family game night at home. You can even request to be teamed up with other players on separate screens, near and far.
Fair Food Foul Play runs for three weekends, and plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, except April 4.
For technical purposes, tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance of the show.
Tickets are available from the BTE website, www.bte.org, or by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181.
Music competition to be held online
STATE COLLEGE — The 37th Phyllis Triolo Music Competition will be held online on Saturday, May 15, for Central Pennsylvania middle and high school students.
The competition is sponsored by the Central Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association.
Instrumentalists, vocalists and pianists compete in two divisions. The Junior Division consists of students in grades 6-8, the Senior Division consists of students in grades 9-12.
Prizes in each division are: $300 for the first prize, $200 for second prize, and a possible third prize of $100.
The deadline to submit the registration and payment for the competition is May 1. Once your registration is received, entrants will receive details on how to submit their performance.
For competition rules and application forms, visit www.cpmta.org.
For more information, contact Victoria Petrosky at 610-497-4475 or victoriakravchuk@yahoo.com.
Neil Anderson exhibit featured at art bank
MILTON — Neil Anderson’s Traveling the Plane exhibit will be on display through April 24 at the Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
Each of the works on view reveal Anderson’s process-driven approach to an intuitive and personal response to nature. Through an orchestration of line, color and space, Anderson creates an overall visual harmony in paintings that reference natural forces, environmental networks, and organic systems. These works are constantly in motion, leading the viewer’s eye in and around the picture plane.
The works in this exhibition are from Anderson’s ongoing series Earth Songs, which started in 2013.
According to Anderson, “each painting in the series is a unique song that celebrates the earth, the ground under our feet. Each of these paintings begins without a preconceived idea of the direction it will take…Ultimately, the meaning of the painting arises from the unexpected occurrences of formal arrangement that happen in the process of working toward a conclusion where all the parts become interdependent.”
The Milton Art Bank website, www.miltonartbank.com, now features a video of Mark Mahosky visiting the bank to discuss the life and work of Anderson.
Mahosky received a master of fine arts from Stanford University and a bachelor of fine arts from the Tyler School of Art.
Mahosky has had solo exhibitions at: Haas Gallery of Art at Bloomsburg University, Alysa Duckler Gallery in Portland, Ore., Fleisher/Ollman in Philadelphia Joseph Rickards Gallery in New York and Gimpel Weitzenhoffer Gallery in New York.
He is a professor of painting at Kutztown University.
Blues Association sets annual festival
HUGHESVILLE — The Billtown Blues Association (BBA) will present its 31st annual festival June 11-13 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
Seventeen bands will perform. The BBA will also continue its onsite camping program for RV’s and tent campers. New this year is the expansion of camping to a Thursday arrival.
Tickets for the event are available online through Brown Paper Tickets and by mail order.
The annual Audition Concert will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, with gates opening at 2 pm for those wanting to attend the Audition Concert and the Friday Festival.
At 6 pm, the official festival activities will begin with The Uptown Music Collective Blues Performance Group.
Other performers will include Nate Myers from Harrisburg, Kat Riggins from Florida and Noah Wotherspoon of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Saturday, June 12, lineup begins with the BBA Audition Concert Solo/duo and band winners. These musicians selected from Friday’s Audition Concert will deliver a full set of blues and move on to eligibility to compete in the Memphis-based International Blues Challenge, IBC.
Saturday Performers will include Mickey Junior of Philadelphia, Lower Case Blues Band from Delaware, the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Cash Box Kings from Chicago, Trudy Lynn ofrom Houston and Rev. Peyton and his Big Damn Band.
Sunday, June 11, festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with the Billtown Gospel Revue.
Sunday performers will include Clarence Spady of Scranton, Jason Ricci, JP Soars, and Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88’s, from Los Angeles.
