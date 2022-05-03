LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The program will run Saturday, May 21 through Monday, Sept. 5.
Find the list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
The LCM’s participation in the Blue Star Museum initiative is made possible by support through the Museum’s Count Me in program, which provides free and reduced admission for families in our community.
For more information about the program, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/count-me-in.
