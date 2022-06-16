Central Susquehanna Opportunities names new CEO

SHAMOKIN — Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO) has announced that Megan Bair, of Mifflinburg, will be replacing Gale Zalar as the organization’s chief executive officer (CEO).
Zalar began working as a training specialist in 1983 with the Job Training Partnership Act (JTPA), an agency operated by Northumberland County. In 1989, JTPA became known as Northumberland-Montour Training Services, which evolved in 2001 into Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc., a 501c3, non-profit charitable organization. During her time at CSO and prior to her elevation to CEO, she was the director of organization’s Community Action Agency, as well as a CareerLink Administrator and Youth Supervisor.
Bair was chosen for her extensive knowledge and experience in the many aspects of assistance that CSO offers and has been entrusted in serving and providing opportunities to individuals and their families in their 9 county operation area of Central Pennsylvania.
Bair comes to her position having served over 22 years with the organization. For the past five years, she served as the agency’s Operations manager. Prior to that, she was an EARN Program supervisor, Workforce Development director and a case manager.
CSO is a nonprofit organization that is overseen by a tripartite board of directors. One-third of the board members represent low-income individuals and families, one-third represent the elected public officials and one-third represent business, industry, labor, religion, law enforcement, education, or other major groups and interests in the community.
