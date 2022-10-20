MUNCY — UPMC will host a free, eight-week grief support group from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, beginning Nov. 15, at Muncy Place, 214 E. Water St., Muncy. The program is designed to help those grieving better navigate the holidays.
The group will meet Tuesdays, Nov. 15, 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27, and Jan. 3.
Each week participants will be provided a prompt to journal about. The following week, they will be given the opportunity to share their writing, if they feel comfortable.
Group discussion, mutual understanding and support, as well as personal reflection time will be built into each session.
Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information or to register, contact Ashley Stensland at stenslandam@UPMC.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.