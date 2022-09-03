MIDDLEBURG — An AmeriCorps volunteer will be giving an overview at a local resource center of how the program works for seniors interested in staying involved in their community.
"Janelle" will speak at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg. The program is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.