WHITE DEER — The White Deer Community Park will be hosting a Family Fun Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the park, located along the White Deer Pike.
The festival is being held in conjunction with the park’s 70th anniversary celebration and will feature a Chinese auction, crafts, vendors, entertainment, and games for children and adults.
The White Deer Community Park board will be selling burgers, hot dogs, ice cream, popcorn and drinks during the event. Commemorative anniversary items will also be available for purchase.
Children 12 and under will receive one free game pass and a voucher for a hot dog. Children’s games will include a baseball toss, duck pond, ring toss, lollipop pull, and arts and crafts.
Additional games will include a cake wheel, bingo, ring toss and penny pitch. Horse shoes, quoits, and corn hole will be available for adults to play throughout the event
Crafters and vendors interested in attending may contact Debby Reitmeyer Bieber at 570-220-0645. Volunteers are needed for this event, as well. Those interested should arrive at the park around 9 a.m. the day of the event.
The White Deer Community Park Association (WDCP) began in 1953 with the purpose of providing recreational facilities for picnics, community social events and athletic contests. The WDCP obtained its 501c3 nonprofit designation in 2023. Proceeds from the Family Fun Festival will be used for upcoming park projects, including new playground equipment and upgrades to the building and facilities.
