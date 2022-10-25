NEW BERLIN — The SUN Area Technical Institute recently received a grant — in partnership with Advance Central PA from the PA Department of Labor and Industry — to increase student awareness and interest in the aviation industry.
The grant will fund a two-week STEM Aviation Camp for middle and high school students, to be held at 3:30 p.m. weekdays, starting Nov. 7.
