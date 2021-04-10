WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound, are advised that safety improvement project will continue in the coming week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.
The following changes have been made to traffic patterns: The Harvest Moon crossover is now open; the Grandview crossover is now open; the Northway Road crossover is closed; the Browns Road crossover is closed.
The following roads will remain closed for construction activities: Eastern exit at the Sheetz gas station in Linden, with motorists needing to use South Pine Run Road to enter Route 220 northbound; Front Street in Linden; Youngs Road East at the Route 220 intersection; and Youngs Road West at the Route 220 intersection.
A Detour using Pine Run Road and Route 220 will be in place for the Youngs Road East and Youngs Road West road closures.
The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will continue work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.
Work will include excavation and embankment construction for widening and turning lanes, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the week. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to side roads and driveways.
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, three-year safety improvement project. The project is expected to be completed in fall of 2022.
