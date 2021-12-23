LEWISBURG — A “YouTuber” whose body of work has been viewed more than 300 million times recently gave Lewisburg a plug.
The video by Adam Ragusea featured the Springcress Trout Farm off Furnace Road, and has been viewed more than 200,000 times in matter of days. Elizabeth’s An American Bistro is also featured with a nice look at its exterior along Market Street. The video shows how the farm’s rainbow trout is raised year-round and offered to restaurants.
Ragusea, a former professor of journalism, began posting YouTube videos about cooking twice per week.
“Every Thursday, I post a recipe video and every Monday I post some other kind of video about food,” Ragusea said. “It is usually food science or food history.”
Connections to the area included sibling Dr. Anthony Ragusea, of Psychology of Evangelical. They grew up in the State College area and have parents who recently moved to Lewisburg.
Ragsea has become a prolific poster of YouTube video. He noted the benefits of working solo and the incentive of the internet, a medium where there are no reruns.
“Although it is nice to have friends to help you make things, lots of time and effort gets lost in the coordination,” he said. “When you have the ability to do everything, it is amazing how much efficiency that gets you.”
Ragusea credited experience in daily broadcasts for work ethic and the need to make decisions quickly. He has also become a believer in the benefits of smaller communities, which he stresses to his younger audience.
“There are so many nice places to live in this world that aren’t the five super-expensive cities that everyone says you have to go to in order to further your career,” Ragusea said. “What I say is don’t think too hard about it. Just pick one and go there.”
Ragusea compared his YouTube message to that of Mr. Rogers, whose program on public television gave people a look at Pittsburgh at a time when the city really needed it.
“That made a big impression on me as a child,” he said. “I was attracted to urban spaces in a large part because of Mr. Rogers.”
Ragusea explained why he called himself the “Global Mr. Rogers.”
“Everywhere that I find a nice downtown that isn’t a place that people have heard about before, I go there,” Ragusea said. “I show people how wonderful it is and how great life is outside of Tokyo or New York or London or the places where you have to hang by your fingernails just to survive.”
Ragusea, who currently lives in Knoxville, Tenn., said he was interested in doing a piece on the Blair County community of Tyrone. He noted Gardner’s Candies of Tyrone seemed like a worthwhile attraction.
