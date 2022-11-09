Hospital presents DAISY award

Michelle Klingman, RN, was recently presented with the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence. From left, Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker, nominator Andrea Johnston, Klingman and Tammy Persing, vice president Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer.

 Provided by Deanna Hollenbach/Evangelical Community Hospital

LEWISBURG — Michelle Klingman, RN, was recently presented with a DAISY Award. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Klingman was nominated for the award by Andrea Johnston, of Millmont, who was a patient at The Family Place, the obstetrics unit of Evangelical Community Hospital.

