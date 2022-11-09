Hospital presents DAISY award

LEWISBURG — Michelle Klingman, RN, was recently presented with a DAISY Award. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
Klingman was nominated for the award by Andrea Johnston, of Millmont, who was a patient at The Family Place, the obstetrics unit of Evangelical Community Hospital.
In the nomination, Johnston shared how Klingman helped her through post-birth complications that resulted in an emergency surgery.
“My husband at this point had returned home to be with our 3 year old and I was so scared and trying to comprehend everything,” she wrote. “From the first minute, Michelle was by my side and made sure I understood everything that was happening. She held my hand as I cried and tried to wrap my head around the situation.”
Klingman’s attention carried on from Johnston to her family as she explained in her nomination.
“Michelle took my husband’s number and called him throughout my surgery to give him updates,” she wrote. “She even called him after the doctor had called him to make sure he understood what was going on.
“She waited until I was out of surgery, even though her shift had ended to make sure I was okay. She called in on her day off to check on me, and even though I was not her patient, the next day she was in, she stopped by my room to see how I was. She went above and beyond for me. I am a 34-year-old mom of four who was simply terrified and alone and she made sure I had some sort of comfort and support.”
Klingman has been an Evangelical employee since 2012. She began as a radiologic technologist in Imaging Services and decided to continue pursuing her nursing degree, receiving her nursing license in June 2019. Once licensed, she made the shift to working in The Family Place.
Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.
