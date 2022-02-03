TURBOTVILLE — A turkey dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown, located between McEwensville and Turbotville.
The menu will include turkey, mashed potatoes, filling, gravy, a vegetable, dessert and beverage.
