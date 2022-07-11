State Police at Selinsgrove Fleeing and eluding
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Drew Miller, 19, of Middleburg, was charged after troopers said he fled from officers while riding a 2004 Honda ATV.
The incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. July 2 at Drumheller Lane and Daddario Hill Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Criminal trespass
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said someone entered the home of Vera Weaver, 60, of Port Trevorton, and asked for help due to injuries sustained in a car crash.
The incident occurred at 5:28 a.m. June 25 at 8036 South Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Criminal trespass
MIDDLEBURG — Troopers said someone opened the back door at the home of Travis Dunkelberger, 31, and Anastasia Dunkelberger, 27, both of Middleburg.
The incident occurred at 10:20 p.m. July 4 at 57 W. Market St., Middleburg.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A theft of $1,642.35 from the Susquehanna Valley Country Club was reported.
The incident occurred at 12:21 a.m. June 21 along Country Club Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Ashlee White, 36, of Northumberland, left Best Buy of Selinsgrove without paying for $189.99 worth of merchandise.
The incident occurred at 3:46 p.m. May 27 at 110 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Rhonda Hoffman, 47, of Winfield, reported damage to two bird feeders, which occurred between 6:30 a.m. and 6:13 p.m. July 6 at 18 Shawna Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a bear was seen in the area at 7:48 a.m., but there is not enough evidence to determine whether a bear caused the damage, estimated at $100.
State Police at Williamsport Overdose
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 42-year-old Montgomery woman was found unresponsive after taking “a handful of drugs.”
The incident occurred at 9:35 p.m. June 27 along Elimsport Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
