Klebon to seek another term as commissioner

Joe Klebon

SUNBURY — Current Northumberland County Commissioner and Vice Chairman Joseph Klebon has announced he will seek a second term as commissioner.

Klebon is a lifelong resident of Northumberland County, having grown up in the Shamokin-Coal Township area. He graduated from Shamokin Area High School and is a graduate of Lycoming College, where he was a member of the football team. He furthered his education, receiving a master’s degree from Bucknell University and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in administration. He worked as a teacher and coach in the Warrior Run School District and then as a counselor, coach, and athletic director for the Shamokin Area School District.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.