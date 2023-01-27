Klebon to seek another term as commissioner

SUNBURY — Current Northumberland County Commissioner and Vice Chairman Joseph Klebon has announced he will seek a second term as commissioner.
Klebon is a lifelong resident of Northumberland County, having grown up in the Shamokin-Coal Township area. He graduated from Shamokin Area High School and is a graduate of Lycoming College, where he was a member of the football team. He furthered his education, receiving a master’s degree from Bucknell University and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in administration. He worked as a teacher and coach in the Warrior Run School District and then as a counselor, coach, and athletic director for the Shamokin Area School District.
Klebon has served as member of the Southern Columbia school board and CSIU board, serving as treasurer. He is a PIAA football and basketball official.
Commissioner Klebon lives in Ralpho Township. He is married to Mount Carmel native Barbara Klebon, who is a kindergarten teacher in the Line Mountain School District. They are the parents of four children, Mary Frances, Dr. Joseph and his spouse Dr. Katy Klebon, Kristian Klebon and Michael Klebon.
Commissioner Klebon serves on the following boards: Northumberland Conservation District, Northumberland County Housing Authority, Northumberland County Authority, Northumberland County Recreation Committee, SEDA-COG, Advance Central PA.
He is also a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Alvin Long Post in Herndon, Americus Hose, Independence and Rescue Fire Companies, Ralpho Fish and Game Association, Transfiguration Church, Knights of Columbus, PIAA, NABC, PSIA, Hoop Historians, Romanoski Hall of Fame, and Eagle Scouts.
Klebon believes in the importance of professionalism while showing respect for everyone. As commissioner, he pledged to continue to work hard for senior citizens, veterans and economic development.
Klebon noted that he helped navigate and protect the well-being and safety of all Northumberland County citizens and county employees during the COVID pandemic.
"I believe you must be a good listener, never demean anyone, have open lines of communication and don’t micro-manage employees," he said. "A productive commissioner does not make rash decisions, instead gathers all facts and information, and utilizes common sense. Teamwork is essential, so all three commissioners and staff must work together for the benefit of all our constituents. "
Klebon prides himself on working collaboratively with the other two commissioners and all elected officials.
"I offer a level-minded approach that considers all perspectives before making a decision," he said. "This board of commissioners makes decisions that are almost always unanimous, which I believe emphasizes our ability to not only work together, but also confirms the effectiveness of our employees and department heads.
"We have expanded relations with surrounding counties where we continue to network, re-build, and keep partnerships with our neighbors," he continued. "Cost sharing and collaboration have helped us maintain more efficient services while reducing financial burdens."
For example, he said the shared CAD (computer aided dispatch system) allows Northumberland to partner with Snyder County for 9-1-1 coverage while continuing to maintain its own dispatch areas.
"During my term we have made outstanding improvements to the county," Klebon said. "We have expanded public health services for two of our most important populations, seniors, and veterans. In addition, we have made long overdue improvements to our historic courthouse."
Northumberland County’s budget has benefitted from new and growing partnerships, Klebon said.
"We work with the AOAA to bring in yearly revenue, partnered with DRIVE to build broadband and expand new business opportunities, and closely monitor departmental spending," he said. "This board of commissioners has also overseen the expansion of services provided to those affected by the drug and alcohol issues plaguing our communities. Our county houses Gaudenzia for in-patient detox, and our prison partners with our BHIDS and mental health providers to ensure people are properly treated and have access to the psychological services some desperately need."
Blight and redevelopment are concerns Klebon said commissioners take very seriously.
"We have partnered with municipalities and the Northumberland County Housing Authority to continuously work on cleaning up blighted and nuisance properties and promote redevelopment," he said.
