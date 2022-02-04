MILTON — The Milton Harvest Festival is seeking monetary donations to support its annual parade, scarecrow patch, block party and Music in the park.
Bands for the parade cost between $600 and $5,000.
Volunteers are also needed to assist with festival events, held each September.
For more information, visit www.miltnhavestfestival.com.
