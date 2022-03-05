MAZEPPA — The exact whereabouts of a Ukrainian television journalist and her son were not known as of Friday. But Anna Levytska and her child were apparently safe for the time being, according to Doug Walter, a Union County man.
A text on Friday confirmed the Levytska family was still able to communicate, but Walter did not ask their location.
A text received a week ago indicated they had left Kiev, the capital of the republic. Walter was concerned that they may have been on the run amid the invasion of Russian forces.
Walter and Levytska communicated regularly via video until about a month ago. During their "face time" he said there was no sense that an invasion was just ahead.
"She was living their normal life," Walter said. "There is always that threat from (Russia), but I guess they just never thought it was imminent."
Walter speculated the television journalist could be subject to spying, persecution or worse amid the Russian invasion. The use of Facebook to communicate was not recommended for security reasons.
In 2019, Walter, a Mazeppa native, gave Levytska a tour of his hometown which was turned into a story on Ukrainian television.
Levytska contacted Walter after reading his blog about the town, named for a 16th Century Ukrainian leader.
Ivan Mazeppa was also the subject of a poem by Lord Byron, the English poet.
"She found out that there are three Mazeppas in the United States," Walter said. "There is the one here, where I grew up, there's one in Minnesota and there is one down south."
Walter noted the journalist and camera operator may have visited Union County's Mazeppa because it was closest to Washington, D.C., where they entered the United States.
The 2019 visit included a tour of the community led by Walter, who said prayers for the safety of Levytska and her family were now frequently offered.
