MILTON — As Milton residents try to beat the heat, local children are hard at work squeezing fresh lemonade to raise money for community causes.
Malakai Jacobs, 10, started his stand last summer in order to raise money to purchase presents for family. Over the course of the summer vacation, Jacobs, who attends Baugher Elementary School, said he raised more than $600, some of which also went to buy equipment for this year's stand, including a new electric juicer.
"I saw shows where they have a lemonade stand and I really wanted to raise money," Jacobs said. "I want to be able to use it for people that need stuff."
This year, he's raising money for a number of causes. First and foremost, Jacobs said, he wants to be able to purchase matching church outfits, one for him and one for his pastor, Mike Reece, at Delaware Run Wesleyan Church.
He's also looking to put some of his earnings towards the church's Vacation Bible School as well as donate to the Milton Public Library, where he says books about dragons are a favorite of his. Any remaining money will go to help feed those in need — and perhaps to buy a few video games.
Jacobs said his friends are usually his best customers as well as savvy business partners.
"I ride up and down the hills with my friends and we look for customers," he said, adding that last year a group of bikers from a local motorcycle club filled the entire street as they lined up to buy a glass.
The lemonade stand, located at 130 U. Market St., Milton, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday and Friday, as well as every other Saturday, until the beginning of the school year.
Just a few blocks away, calls of "Lemonade here!" could be heard in front of 819 N. Front St. as Briella Barrett, 6, and Paxton Barrett, 10, drummed up customers for their own lemonade stand.
The two siblings, also students at Baugher, said Wednesday was their second day running the stand and in just two days they'd collected more than $120. The money, they said, will be donated to help pay for equipment for children on the Milton Panther Cub football team.
"We thought that giving money to a football team would be kind and respectful," said Briella.
Paxton added that they'd received a number of donations to their fundraising on top of the sales of lemonade, which is all freshly squeezed by the siblings.
"We've gotten a lot of tips," he beamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.