MIFFLINBURG — Philip Heggenstaller, principal of the Mifflinburg Intermediate school, recently revealed the September recipients of the Kiwanis-sponsored ASPIRES awards.
Students in grades 3 through 5 are chosen each month by the homeroom teachers for displaying positive behaviors such as kindness, responsibility, reliability and acceptance of all others. Each awardee will receive a certificate and cash award at the final school assembly in June. The local Kiwanis club offers support to youth throughout the world and is always welcoming new members.
This month’s third grader is Keagan Balliet. Keagan is the daughter of Ashley and Colton Balliet, of Mifflinburg, She has a brother and a sister and her favorite subject is math. Keagan likes to play outside, is a cheerleader and likes to collect seashells. She hopes to someday become a nurse.
Fourth-grader Emily Kauffman is the daughter of Kerri and Colton Kauffman, of Mifflinburg. She has a brother and her favorite subject is science. Emily plays soccer and softball and also likes to collect seashells. She envisions herself becoming a nail technician.
Fifth-grader Rachel Antonyuk has 10 brothers and four sisters and lives in Mifflinburg with her parents, Alexander and Irenia Antonyuk. Rachel’s favorite subject is math and she participates in the Art Club at school. She enjoys playing outside in her free time and would like to become a nurse.
