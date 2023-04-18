WILKES-BARRE — Disney Concerts will present “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.
Produced by AMP Worldwide, “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will include all the music of the Academy Award-winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live. Live characters do not appear in this event.
Attendees ae encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform the venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.
The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, with an original score by Academy Award-nominated and Grammy-winning composer Germaine Franco.
