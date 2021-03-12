McClintock seeking second term as mayor

WATSONTOWN — A man with a passion for serving Watsontown is seeking a second term as mayor.
Russ McClintock, a Republican, said he’s already filed the necessary paperwork to seek a second four-year term as mayor.
“The borough is on an upswing,” McClintock said. “Everybody works together and gets things done... Everything seems to be running smooth. Everybody is getting along.”
Having oversight of the Watsontown Police Department, McClintock describes the department as one of the finest in the area.
“I came on four years ago, they were already established in what they were doing,” he said.
Two years ago, he noted that the department brought Mariska — a non-aggressive drug detection dog handled by Officer Tim Kiefaber — on board.
“That really helped the department out,” Mariska said. “We are up to six full-time policemen now. All the officers are working good together. They are working good with other departments. Things are going fine.”
McClintock previously served as an officer with the department for just over 10 years, starting in 1970.
“I was born and raised in Watsontown,” McClintock said. “Except for three years, I have lived my whole life in Watsontown. I like Watsontown. Most people are friendly.”
He also noted the giving nature of those in the community, and lauded those who contributed to the Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund program this year.
The program, operated by the police department, provides Christmas gifts to children in need in the community.
“I couldn’t believe what people gave this year (to the program),” McClintock said. “It surpassed last year... The people of Watsontown are very generous.”
A 1964 graduate of the Warrior Run High School, he retired following 31 years of employment with Susquehanna Fire Equipment.
McClintock is a life member of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, and currently serves on the fire board. He is also an active member of the Watsontown United Methodist Church.
Through the years, McClintock has been active in youth sports, serving as a Little League umpire and PIAA football official.
He and his wife, Charlotte, have been married for 55 years.
