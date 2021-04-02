FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A high-tension cable barrier project is set to begin Monday, April 5 in Lycoming County.
The high-tension cable barrier system will be installed on Interstate 180, between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming/Northumberland County line.
Contractor Penn Line Service, Inc., will begin installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median, starting at the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and continuing to the Northumberland County line.
Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
