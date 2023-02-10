Lewisburg releases long-range financial picture

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) has revealed its financial projections for the next five years.
The district expects revenues in the 2024-2025 school year to be $40.7 million, increasing to $45.2 million in 2028-2029
Projected expenses for the district are expected to be $41.3 million in 2024-2025, increasing to $48.9 million in 2028-2029.
The district’s reserve fund balance is projected to increase from $2.4 million to $2.7 million over the five years. The capital project fund balance is expected to decreases from $4.7 million in 2024-2025 to $113,038 by 2028-2029.
During the presentation, it was noted the district is committed to continued careful monitoring of its fiscal situation and will rely on conservative annual budgeting. The district will also be focusing on the need to ensure contributions to the capital fund to sustain buildings and equipment.
The district reports that increased dependence on local taxpayers due to limited increases in funding from the state will need to be made to continue the district’s effort to bring the best programs and facilities.
“With the recent ruling by the state on funding formulas who knows what will happen in the future,” said director of Administrative Services Dr. John Fairchild. “However the administration will work hard to see that the district will continue to offer world-class education for Lewisburg area children.”
The board approved the district’s 2023-2024 preliminary general budget, which sets revenues at $39.6 million, and expenditures at $39.6 million, with $6.7 million dollars in budgetary reserves.
The SUN Career and Technology Center’s proposed budget for 2023-2024 was approved at $7.5 million, with Lewisburg contributing $820,217.10.
The board was also informed of the Union County Planning Department’s survey of juniors and seniors at the high school.
The department said 93 juniors and seniors took the survey, with 53 juniors and 40 seniors participating.
The survey indicated nearly 80% of those students plan on attending a four-year university after high school. Of those students, 31.8% are planning on studying areas of biology or health related professions, while 21.2% were interested in the liberal arts.
The survey also reported one in 10 students want to stay in Union County after graduation. Of the respondents, 41.2% listed having family in the county, the cost of living and a small-town atmosphere as being among the reasons they wish to stay.
On the flip side, the reasons why students wanted to leave Union County,:38.3% said it’s due to the lack of opportunities, and 33.3% say it’s due to the small town atmosphere.
Students indicated on the survey they wanted a more inclusive environment, more business options and quality roadways.
“This survey truly captures what we see in the Lewisburg Area School District with our students,” said Superintendent Cathy Moser. “This is definitely good information to keep in mind as we do our good work.”
The board approved a ServPro quote for the cleaning a repairs to the middle school mat room, at a cost of $13,558.
The Green Dragon Foundation presented the board with a donation from Usman and Maryam Bajwa, of Lewisburg, for the Lewisburg area band truck, which will be named the Bajaw Band Truck.
