WILLIAMSPORT — An Emergency Medical Technician course, beginning the week of Monday, Jan. 10 and running through early May, will be offered at three locations by Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The course meets the National Emergency Medical Services Educational Standards and Instructional Guidelines and is intended to prepare students for National Registry cognitive and psychomotor examinations at the EMT level. The course comprises 50 hours of lecture and 100 hours of practical learning.
Students may select Penn College’s main campus in Williamsport, Penn College at Wellsboro or Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Due to prevailing COVID restrictions, the Lewisburg section may be moved to Penn College’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center near Allenwood.
The in-class portion will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Evangelical or in Wellsboro or Tuesdays and Thursdays in Williamsport. Some evenings will require instruction until 10 p.m.
Content will be delivered through a “flipped” mastery-learning model that employs internet-based, streaming-video education. Students will watch videos that support comprehension and reinforce key concepts. Face-to-face learning includes case studies and skill drills to apply students’ understanding with hands-on activities. Experiential learning during ambulance rotations affords real-world immersion into an environment of practice.
Seating is limited, and all registrations must be completed by 1 p.m. Dec. 16. Register at regics.pct.edu/EMTSP22. For more information, visit Workforce Development at www.pct.edu/wd or call 570-327-4775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.