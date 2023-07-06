MILTON — Milton’s First Friday celebration is returning to the downtown area, and this week’s edition promises to be the biggest one yet.
“This is the third one,” said Elaine Pfeil, of the Tarry Shop and the Milton Downtown Merchants Association. “Each one has gotten better. More people have come. Each time we’ve built.
“It’s not huge yet. It’s new. Anything new isn’t going to be what it will be a year or two from now. But we are deliberately stepping it up each month. The first month it was just the live music. The second month we had the live music and the food truck, and we had a sidewalk sale.”
This week’s edition will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, with live music beginning at 6. A variety of vendors, food options and live performances will take place throughout the downtown area.
Saxman Ravi will be playing outside of the Tarry Shop, or inside if there is inclement weather. The Trailside Troubadours will play at the Lincoln Park gazebo, with a backup rain location inside of DIG Furniture. Corey Kyle will play in Hermani Park, next to Fedder’s Jewelers, or inside Charlie’s Corner if the weather is bad.
The Milton Model Train Museum, 139 S. Front St., third floor, will be open to visitors from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a number of vendors will be set up at different locations throughout the borough.
On the Tarry Shop lawn, attendees can find Chienna Pawtisserie, an artisanal dog bakery, and Hackenberg Apiaries. Rain locations will be inside of Baked by Brina and Tastecraft Cafe, respectively. Weather permitting, Field of Flowers Goats Milk Soap and Simply Country by Nancy will also be set up on the Tarry Shop lawn.
If hunger strikes, two food vendors, the Big Chee food truck and City Corner Hot Dogs, can be found at Lincoln Park. Local merchants, like Fedder’s Jewelers, will be serving wine and cheese and selling Milton Lions Club brooms and other items in front of their store.
One of the newest attractions includes The Break Room of Williamsport, which will have its mobile unit trailer set up in the Tarry Shop parking lot.
“A break room is, you pay some money and you go into a space and you smash things,” said Pfeil. “It sounds kind of weird and wild but it’s super fun and cathartic.”
For those looking to keep the celebration going, First Friday After Hours will take place at Riverview Park, 168 S. Front St., from 8 to 10 p.m. It will include music and food, sponsored by the Jungle Teen Center.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
