LEWISBURG — What could residents of a largely rural region learn from an urban, faith-based network of farmers, gardeners and food producers?
Plenty according to the Rev. Dr. Heber Brown of the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church of Baltimore, Md. Brown is also founder of the Black Church Food Security Network (BCFSN) which early in the week made several presentations on the Bucknell University campus.
It included a midday Tuesday gathering at the Bucknell Farm, campus acreage devoted to food production and academics.
“Rural communities, like urban communities have some of the same struggles when it comes to food insecurity,” Brown said. “We are all hampered in unique ways by a food system that puts profit over people. We have the power, whether it is in rural America or inner-city America, to re-imagine what it looks like to work together.”
Dairy farmers and the system which keeps bulk milk prices below what it costs to produce it was cited as an example of a problem with commercial food production.
Brown said the BCFSN works with churches to review use of their assets and land. They help start gardens for food and promote the therapeutic benefits of gardening.
“We also work with African-American farmers to develop food supply chains,” Brown said. “From the farm to the sanctuary. We like churches and farmers working together to create local food systems that are more resilient.”
Though the community garden movement has grown in cities, Brown noted that farms in the southern states can grow on a scale that urban gardens could not. He stressed that the facts made the partnerships they’ve established more valuable.
Brown said getting people together on land, especially during the pandemic, was a powerful action to take.
“It is not new or novel,” Brown added. “It is a return to what communities had to do before there was a McDonald’s on every corner and food conglomerates.”
Chaplain Kurt Nelson, Bucknell University director of religious and spiritual life, noted that his Food, Faith and Justice course had a direct service experience. They were working with the BCFSN in Baltimore when the COIVD pandemic hit.
“(Brown) is our Keystone Partner in Baltimore. It was just such a delight,” Nelson said. “God willing we will offer (the course) in the spring.”
Brown led students in an exercise where each person was asked to relate a personal experience regarding land and food.
Among them, first year student Vivian Kuang of Florida.
Kuang noted that she would accompany her parents back to the Hunan and Szechuan provinces of China for occasional visits. A rural farm on her dad’s side of the family produced virtually everything that they needed including chicken, eggs and produce.
