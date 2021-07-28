NEW BERLIN — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State University Alumni Association will hold a pig roast starting at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at the New Berlin American Legion.
The return of the pig roast after a hiatus in 2020 will feature the Penn State Nittany Lion Cheerleaders and the Penn State Nittany Lion. Proceeds will benefit Penn State University and Pennsylvania College of Technology students students from the local area. To date, the chapter has awarded more than $125,000 in scholarships over 40 years.
The meal will be served at about 2 p.m., organizers noted. Reservations are "strongly encouraged" and requested, contact www.gsvpsc.com.
