WATSONTOWN — Economic development in rural Pennsylvania was the focus of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast, held Friday at the Watson Inn.
Bob Morgan, the state director of USDA Rural Development, started his presentation with a single, prescient question.
“What is a rural area?” Morgan asked, to a room of roughly 75 attendees. “Let’s make it easy. Basically, they’re populations under 50,000. If your population is under 50,000, then you’re probably going to fit into some, if not all, of our programs.”
Morgan explained that USDA Rural Development is primarily an economic development agency that invests in things like single family housing, multi-family housing, water and environmental programs, energy programs, business development, and cooperative and community programs that are designed to improve the quality of life in rural parts of the United States.
“We invest in single family housing. We are a provider of single family housing loans, direct and guaranteed,” said Morgan. “We did $800 million in investments last year here in Pennsylvania. $350 million of it was in single family housing. Your neighbors probably have a mortgage from us.”
Some of the advantages of the single family housing programs include no down payment, 100% affordable fixed-rate financing, and no early payment penalties.
Rural Development also invests in multi-family housing programs.
“There is a need for apartment building in rural communities because not everybody can afford or maintain a house. We do a lot to maintain those facilities,” said Morgan. “We also do home loan repairs for people with disabilities or that may be senior citizens. A lot of times, if you’ve been living in a home for thirty or thirty five years, things can go wrong and, if you’re on social security, that can be a big deal.
“We’re able to do repairs up to $10,000. And they are for health and safety reasons.”
USDA Rural Development is deeply involved with business and industry investing and loans, and facilitates the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), which provides loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and small businesses to implement renewable energy systems or make energy efficient improvements. Funds through REAP can be used to help rural businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems, such as for wind and solar generation, or to purchase energy efficient upgrades for lighting, insulation, HVAC and more.
“Before you’re going to be able to take part in Rural Energy in America, you’re going to have to have someone do an energy audit to determine what your sources and uses of energy are,” Morgan said.
He noted that rural development can help applicants access funding for ambulances, patrol vehicles, dental clinics, childcare centers, assisted living centers, libraries, and rehabilitation centers, as well as support projects for community programs and healthcare. Water and environmental programs are available to communities with a population of under 10,000 people.
The legislative breakfast was sponsored by T-Ross Brothers Construction and Heritage Springs Memory Care.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.