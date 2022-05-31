LEWISBURG – View the beauty of Union County through the eyes of Plein Air artists featured in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of June.
The exhibit is the outcome of the eighth annual Plein Air Event and the Lewisburg Arts Council’s annual Celebration of the Arts, held in May for artists of all ages and abilities.
The Plein Air Event is a partnership of the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, the Lewisburg Arts Council, the Artists’ Guild of Lewisburg and the Union County Historical Society.
To expand the traditional idea of working en plein air new events were added this year. Photo Tours along Dale’s Ridge Trail were led by Lewisburg Photography Club members and artist and urban sketching enthusiast, Jane Albin led an Urban Sketching Workshop. The 2022 Celebration of the Arts closed with an Urban Sketching Day and Architectural Photo Tours of downtown Lewisburg.
Representatives from the Artists' Guild of Lewisburg and the Lewisburg Photography Club will be at the exhibit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in June.
Plein air is drawing or painting outdoors, rather than in a studio.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. Information about exhibiting can be found on the library’s website www.unioncountylibraries.org" www.unioncountylibraries.org.
