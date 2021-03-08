SUNBURY — The Milton and Shikellamy state parks have a new manager — Andrew Leidich. He will also oversee the Susquehanna State Park in Lycoming County.
The state park office on the island near Sunbury is once again open during regular business hours.
Work continues on the marina building demolition project, slated to wrap in the summer.
"The failing portions of the building have been removed down to a skeleton structure of basic framing and concrete," said Leidich. "This portion of the project is phase one and is set to be completed in the summer of 2021. Phase 2 of the project will follow. The next phase will be the rehab and repurpose of the structure."
Plans for the structure include an open-air pavilion and multi-use public space. Design work is ongoing, Leidich noted.
"The top deck is now down to bare concrete," he said. "The next steps are for the contractor to come back and seal the concrete. That portion of the project cannot be completed right now due to the cold temperatures.
In other news at Shikellamy State Park, a bag replacement is scheduled for late summer/early fall at the Adam T. Bower Dam. The second bag from the Shamokin Dam side, it sustained damage in 2019 from multiple high-water events. Each bag has a life expectancy of about 25-30 years.
The marina will close Labor Day, Sept. 6, at which time dam deflation will commence. The bag will be removed by the end of September with a new bag operational by mid-October.
The dam is 2,100 feet long and eight feet high. Barring unexpected circumstances, the next bag replacement will not be planned until 2025-2026.
Shikellamy State Park consists of two sections, a 54-acre tract on Packers Island and a 78-acre tract in Union and Snyder counties, which features the overlook. Between the two tracts, over three miles of trails are available. Many trails on the Packers Island tract are paved.
Electric crews continue to work on the island at Milton State Park. Aside from that, the Friends of the Milton State Park group continues its annual work at improving the park, which includes several trails. Parking is prevalent in the center of the island as trails go north and south from parking lots.
There are nearly four miles of connecting trails on the island at Milton State Park, including a cinder trail that loops around the mid-section of the park, which includes youth soccer fields and a playground.
