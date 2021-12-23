MONTANDON — "Stakeholders" recently gathered in Montandon to learn how to gather stakes, cuttings of flora transplanted to firm up stream banks.
Shannon Thomas, Chesapeake Conservancy lead stake coordinator, said partners were trained in properly running live stake collections so that other volunteers can gather the thousands needed.
The training was run by Thomas and representatives of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
"Our goal is to collect 30,000 stakes this year," Thomas said. "As much as I would like to be at every single live stake collection, that is just not feasible. We have partners who volunteer to run live stake collections."
The training included demonstrating how to shape the branch cuttings of wetland tree or shrub species so they may absorb moisture more easily. The stakes are then taken to where needed and simply inserted into the ground.
"They are planted along stream sides," Thomas added. "The stake is able to grow roots, branches and leaves. It grows into its own totally viable tree."
Benefits of the mature stake planted in the right spot also include catching rainwater runoff pollution and providing shade to keep the waterway cooler.
Buttonbush and winterberry holly samples were taken from the wetland area near Montandon, in northern Northumberland County.
"My job here is as a live stake coordinator is to try and expand this program," Thomas added. "(We'll) collect more stakes, engage with more volunteers, distribute to more partners and get more trees in the ground."
Attendees at the most recent training included representatives of the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterway Conservancy, Bucknell University, Union County Conservation District and others.
Stake plantings in recent years included sites in Buffalo Township and along the West Branch of the Susquehanna at the St. George Street Landing, Lewisburg.
