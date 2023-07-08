Within the next two decades, a health care advocate believes coverage delivered in the United States could resemble that of a third-world country.
Betty Grey, of Berwick, is the founder of Grey Medical Advocate LLC. She keeps a pulse on the U.S. healthcare system.
"In about 10 to 15 years, I see that we are going to be in a third-world environment, where folks wait for hours, in long lines, just to seek basic medical care," she said.
She said many hospital emergency rooms currently see long lines of patients waiting to be examined. She expects the situation to continue on a downward spiral.
"For one there's not enough staff as many nurses especially left the profession during COVID to look for other jobs," Grey said. "Secondly, there are not enough primary care physicians available for those seeking medical help. Thirdly, a lack of availability of beds in hospital's also lead to long waits to be admitted.
"It's not just because of staffing shortages, there's several points of contention facing our healthcare providers."
She points to finances as a contributing factor to a decline in primary care physicians.
"They don't make a whole lot of money compared to a surgeon or specialist," Grey said. "Since patients can't get a visit with a primary care physician, the next step in care would be to visit an urgent care facility or emergency room."
She believes the public must also be educated as to which facility is the best to visit for care.
For many years, Grey has noticed more patients going to an emergency room for care, when that's not the appropriate facility to visit for some illnesses and injuries.
"The emergency room is not designed to take care of colds," said Grey.
In the emergency room setting, she said patients are treated based on a priority list, and not a first-come, first-serve basis. For example, a patient experiencing a heart attack would be seen before a person with a broken arm.
According to Grey, patients having serious symptoms often wait too long to report to the emergency rooms because they fear a long wait once they arrive at the hospital.
Grey partially attributes long emergency room wait times to hospitals not having enough beds available.
"The ER's are keeping patients longer because of a lack of patient beds within the hospital itself," she said.
Deanna Hollenbach, public relations/communications manager for Evangelical Community Hospital, said the hospital has gone on emergency department divert as needed in recent months.
"These ambulance diverts occur when the emergency department census of patients and boarding patients reaches a threshold due to limitations of space, resources, and staff," Hollenbach said. "When on divert, ambulances deliver only critical patients to the Emergency Department and reroute all other patients to other local health care facilities.
"Walk-in emergency patients are still taken in, triaged and placed in line for care, but may experience longer waits."
Generally, Hollenbach said diverts "last a few hours to a day until discharges are made within the hospital and rooms are available for patients coming in through the emergency doors."
Whenever diverts are put in place, she said assessments are made every few hours to see where the hospital stands regarding patient census and the movement of patients within the hospital system.
Rachel V. Smith, vice president of People and Culture at Evangelical Community Hospital, said divert status is not something the hospital takes lightly.
"I believe the nursing shortage is not unique to Evangelical as many healthcare facilities have been battling shortages even before COVID. And, COVID didn't help," she added.
With nurses being in short supply, Grey said many hospitals are relying on travel nurses, which comes at a higher price tag than having a nurse on staff.
The hospitals pay extra to have these traveling nurses come in to cover shifts that were once held by on staff nurses.
These shortages, Grey said, are causing some hospitals to defer care to other health care facilities.
Smith said Evangelical brought in nurses from other countries to fill vacancies.
"We are working hard on strategies to build our own nursing pipeline, both locally, regionally and internationally," Smith said. "Evangelical invests in current employees to get into nursing careers.
"We have also hired traveling nurses to fill in the gaps," she said. We spent 70 times more in traveling nurses since COVID to help with the shortage at our facility. They come on a minimum of 13 weeks to work at Evan.
"We continue to bring additional help on as needed. It's a huge issue. We still want people to work in healthcare. The issue of shortages is not going to be solved overnight as there are not enough people to fill the current shortages," she added.
Sue Duchman, vice president of Patient Care and chief nursing officer at UPMC North Central PA said there are currently 600 open positions within UPMC's North Central PA region. Those range from entry level indirect patient care, to skilled and professional direct-care positions.
Within the Geisinger Health System, Brion Leiberman said staff have been working to fill 1,400 open positions since July 1. Lieberman is the health system's chief human resources officer.
"Amidst staffing challenges over the past two years, a major part of UPMC’s $300 million investment in its workforce in 2022 has been in the development of innovative programs that focus on retention, recruitment and building a workforce pipeline," Duchman said.
"In early 2023, UPMC announced its commitment to increase the minimum wage for non-union employees to $18 an hour by 2025 for Pittsburgh (and Central/North Central Pa. hospitals and associated facilities," Duchman said. "With this commitment, UPMC will again offer the highest entry-level pay of any health care system in Pennsylvania,"
And while UPMC focuses on recruiting, Dutchman said handling staffing shortages is a challenge everyday.
"Our dedicated teams are working very hard to provide the best possible care to all patients," she said. "Our health care workers are true heroes and deserve to be treated with understanding and patience."
According to Lieberman, a large portion of the population is requiring more care than ever before.
"Couple this fact with the nationwide shortage of nurses and physicians that we were seeing before the COVID pandemic, and that results in the healthcare industry having ongoing staffing challenges," he said. "We continue to invest in our employees and grow our workforce in areas that best meet the healthcare needs of our communities. We continue to recruit qualified candidates for critical-to-fill roles within our organization. This effort includes offering a comprehensive benefits package that starts on the individual's first day of employment. We also offer retention incentives and sign-on bonuses to qualified positions."
He said the health system has also added virtual check-in kiosks in an effort to free staff up to work more directly with patients.
Dr. Kimberly Delbo, a health care transformation and optimization consultant, said a number of current trends in patient care are being impacted by health worker burnout.
"Emergency medicine physicians, nurses and other health care workers (HCWs) report high levels of burnout," she said. "The emergency department (ED) has considerably disparate characteristics due to environmental factors, unlike other departments in the hospital. The emergency department is a highly stressful environment with an unpredictable nature of work which puts nurses and physicians and other HCWs at increased risk of burnout."
Delbo said those who work in emergency departments can be exposed to unexpected trauma, death and violence. Overcrowding of patients are also regular occurences.
"Nurses, physicians, and other HCWs in the ER spend considerable time during their working day involved in intense communication interactions with people, and the work is physically demanding," Delbo said. "Long-term occupational stress has been shown to lead to burnout."
That burnout, Delbo said, has been associated with lower patient satisfaction with care.
"There have been many studies conducted related to medical service productivity system management and to figure out solutions for the length of stay, overcrowding, and long waiting time in the ER," Delbo said. "It’s paramount for health care systems to focus on ED management, processes and effective utilization, especially in rural areas which often experience an additional burden of limited resources."
According to Delbo, burnout is common among health care workers, particularly those who work in areas such as the emergency department.
"The prevalence of burnout is at an all-time high," Delbo said. "Before the coronavirus pandemic, more than half of physicians and a third of nurses reported experiencing symptoms of burnout. Among HCWs, burnout is not a new concern but has gained increased national attention due to COVID-19."
According to Delbo, there is an increasing need for health care executives to provide comprehensive, evidence-based, cost-effective strategies to target burnout, employee engagement, and well-being. Among these interventions are the need to cultivate a caring workforce culture that promotes healthcare workforce well-being.
"By investing in work environments, hospitals can improve outcomes, including patient and employee satisfaction, decrease turnover and improve retention and recruitment of HCWs, and quality care outcomes for patients – all of which impact a HCOs bottom-line and promote fiscal solvency and sustainability," said Delbo.
Delbo said studies have determined burnout should be treated using a blended/combinational strategy.
"Cultural, combinational or blended strategies are most beneficial when seeking to address burnout among HCW," she said. "The interventions in this category include those aimed at the promotion of a psychologically safe workplace or blame-free environment which shares challenges, ethical and emergency issues, and incidents; the introduction of a radical change in culture which recognizes humanity; promotion of shared responsibility and values; promotion of a culture that represents relational and social leadership models; and the promotion of a healthy work environment and well-being.
"Organizational-directed workplace interventions and system-level improvements in work environments can reduce burnout, while also increasing patient satisfaction, and improving patient outcomes."
Smith said Evangelical Community Hospital has focused on employee burnout.
"We take into consideration the physical, and mental health of our staff during COVID," Smith said. "During that time many of our staff experienced something they had never experienced before in patient volume and death rates. We do everything we can do to promote mental and physical wellbeing with our staff.
"Currently we are making sure our patient to nurse ratios are in balance and we are constantly asking our employees for their feedback on how they are feeling and dealing with the pressures of the job."
