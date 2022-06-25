District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Aanya A. Chopra, 22, of Danville, was charged with DUI (two counts), failure to yield at yield sign, changing lanes without signaling, unsafe movement from lane and careless driving after a traffic stop.
Troopers on duty at 2:46 a.m. April 9 along southbound Route 15 near AJK Boulevard alleged that a vehicle driven by Chopra failed to yield the right of way when entering the highway, failed to signal and drove on top of the fog line.
Chopra allegedly showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and was given a blood test returned with a .199% alcohol content at the time of the test at a nearby hospital.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jonathan M. Moralez, 31, of Milton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor DUI alcohol/controlled substance and careless driving after a report alleging a motorist had passed out.
Troopers were dispatched at 10:14 p.m. May 6 to 1 Hospital Drive and spoke to a witness who claimed a vehicle was blocking the entrance to the emergency department of Evangelical Community Hospital and that its operator allegedly drove erratically upon gaining consciousness.
Moralez was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment and a blood test which contained traces of amphetamine, fentanyl, substances associated with cannabis use and others at the time of the test.
Criminal mischief
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Acetyn L. Starr, 26, of Lewisburg, was charged with criminal mischief damage property, harassment and terroristic threats after reports of a domestic incident and investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 10:03 p.m. June 15 to a JPM Road address by the alleged victim who claimed Starr yelled from the outside and smashed windows at the residence.
A warrant was issued for Starr, who fled the scene and was charged after troopers witnessed smashed windows and rocks on the inside of the apartment.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Robert D. Stufflebean, 43, of Newark, Ohio, was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance, operator privilege revoked sixth or subsequent offense, lighting and hazard lamp violation and careless driving after a traffic stop.
Troopers on patrol at 1:50 a.m. May 16 on Old Route 15 north near New Columbia alleged that a vehicle with a license plate lamp which appeared to be burnt out was being operated purportedly with poor directional judgement.
Stufflebean was confirmed as the driver after the stop, but declined to take a blood test and was charged after field sobriety tests alleged that he was impaired.
DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jason M. Grove, 50, of Winfield, was charged with DUI (two counts) and driving with an expired registration after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers alleged that at 9 p.m. May 27 along Church Road north, a vehicle was driving with a presumed expired registration.
Grove, determined to be the motorist, was charged after exhibiting signs of impairment and a blood draw which alleged a .108% alcohol content at the time of the test.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — David A. Baltincz, 58, of Loxahatchie Fla., was charged with misdemeanor DUI (two counts), disregard traffic lane and not discontinuing signal after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 10:05 June 1 at Route 15 south near the New Columbia exit a vehicle was stopped for multiple vehicle code violations.
Blatinicz, determined to be the motorist, allegedly exhibited signs impairment and a blood test returned alleging a 124.9% alcohol content at the time of the test.
Accident with damage to property
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Sharon F. Kingsbury, 41, of Northumberland, was charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, reckless driving, careless driving, unsafe movement, duty to give information and registration required after a crash investigation.
Mifflinburg Police were dispatched at 12:26 p.m. June 6 to 240 E. Chestnut St. after a report of a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash at Route 45 and Beaver Run Road, Buffalo Township.
Kingsbury, determined to be the motorist based on the description as dispatched, was charged after damage witnessed on the vehicle matched the alleged crash victim's description of the crash and the damage on her vehicle.
Fleeing an officer
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Justin A. Ward, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, no rear lights, failure to activate hazard lamps when stopped or disabled, careless driving and unsafe lane changes after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that 9:26 p.m. Sept. 24 on Route 15 near Old Mill Road a traffic stop was attempted due to a rear lighting violation, but the vehicle was driven away after stopping.
A warrant was issued for Ward based on interviews and cell phone records which alleged he was the motorist and that he fled on foot into farm fields near Dewart.
Retail theft
MIFFLINBURG — Tymen D. Watts, 37, of Montoursville, was charged with retail theft take merchandise, receiving stolen property after a report by a store manager.
Mifflinburg Police were flagged down at 2:25 a.m. at 240 E. Chestnut St., by a manager who said surveillance video from about 50 minutes earlier alleged that a person stole more than $129 worth of computer game cards.
Watts, a contracted employee at a nearby construction project, was contacted later in the evening and could not recall the alleged thefts but wanted to make good with the store for the items.
Indecent assault
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Ramone S. Vance, 35, of Buffalo, N.Y., was charged with indecent assault person unconscious after an investigation.
Troopers were called at 2:16 a.m. to the White Deer Run Treatment Facility, 360 White Deer Run Road, by a staff member who reported an issue believed to be sexual in nature.
The alleged victim, sleeping at the time, claimed Vance placed his unclothed erect penis on the victim's hand and began to rub.
Controlled substance possession
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Megan I. Snook, 22, of Millmont, was charged with possession of controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia after a check requested by Adult Probation.
Troopers were dispatched at 12:40 pm. June 8 to a Weikert Road address to assist on a house check.
Snook allegedly admitted substances found were for personal use including methamphetamine, blue pills labeled B706 with two syringes and containers.
