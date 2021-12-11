LEWISBURG — Throughout the pandemic, SEDA-COG has assisted more than 300 restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality industry, helping them obtain CHIRP (COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program) funding totaling $7.1 million.

Following is the amount of funds awarded and number of businesses receiving grants per county:

Centre: $1.8 million, 84 businesses

Clinton: $426,792, 20 businesses

Columbia: $717,306, 37 businesses

Juniata: $275,973, 9 businesses

Lycoming: $1.2 million, 54 businesses

Mifflin: $512,576, 20 businesses

Montour: $203,080, 10 businesses

Northumberland: $994,997, 35 businesses

Snyder: $449,268, 16 businesses

Union: $502,354, 19 businesses

Pennsylvania established CHIRP to allocate $145 million in funding assistance across the state for businesses adversely affected by COVID-19.

Businesses applied to the grant through the Community Giving Foundation website. The applications were then reviewed by SEDA-COG and staff from the CGF. Applicants were selected based on eligibility, those with priority need, date of application, and availability of funds. SEDA-COG then distributed funds to the awarded businesses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.