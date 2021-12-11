LEWISBURG — Throughout the pandemic, SEDA-COG has assisted more than 300 restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality industry, helping them obtain CHIRP (COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program) funding totaling $7.1 million.
Following is the amount of funds awarded and number of businesses receiving grants per county:
Centre: $1.8 million, 84 businesses
Clinton: $426,792, 20 businesses
Columbia: $717,306, 37 businesses
Juniata: $275,973, 9 businesses
Lycoming: $1.2 million, 54 businesses
Mifflin: $512,576, 20 businesses
Montour: $203,080, 10 businesses
Northumberland: $994,997, 35 businesses
Snyder: $449,268, 16 businesses
Union: $502,354, 19 businesses
Pennsylvania established CHIRP to allocate $145 million in funding assistance across the state for businesses adversely affected by COVID-19.
Businesses applied to the grant through the Community Giving Foundation website. The applications were then reviewed by SEDA-COG and staff from the CGF. Applicants were selected based on eligibility, those with priority need, date of application, and availability of funds. SEDA-COG then distributed funds to the awarded businesses.
