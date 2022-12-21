Holiday event winner announced

Surrounded by Lisa Derr of Kingdom Kidz and Santa Claus, Jonah Flowers, of New Columbia, receives a golden ticket to Hoopla’s Xtreme Family Fun.

 PROVIDED BY DONNA BRIDGE

WATSONTOWN — Jonah Flowers, of New Columbia, was recently announced as the winner of a Holiday Movie Event, sponsored by the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) and held at the Kingdom Kidz Puppet Home, in Watsontown.

Flowers won a $100 golden ticket to Hoopla’s Xtreme Family Fun of Shamokin Dam, and a gift bag provided by WABA. He also won a $25 price bag to Hoopla’s through a WABA coloring contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.