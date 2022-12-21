Holiday event winner announced

WATSONTOWN — Jonah Flowers, of New Columbia, was recently announced as the winner of a Holiday Movie Event, sponsored by the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) and held at the Kingdom Kidz Puppet Home, in Watsontown.
Flowers won a $100 golden ticket to Hoopla’s Xtreme Family Fun of Shamokin Dam, and a gift bag provided by WABA. He also won a $25 price bag to Hoopla’s through a WABA coloring contest.
