LEWISBURG — Bucknell University students and recent graduates have been awarded four National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program (NSF GRFP) grants to pursue research-based graduate studies in the sciences and engineering.
The award winners are: Gari Eberly, Class of 2021, a biomedical engineering and creative writing double major; William Snyder, Class of 2021, a neuroscience major; Jose Valera, Class of 20 19, biology; and Karen Peralta Martinez, Class of 2017, biology.
The following Bucknell graduates received honorable mentions: Ian Vogel, Class of 2019, neuroscience; Katherine Townsend, Class of 2019, chemistry; Brenna Prevelige, Class of 2020, biology; Emma Frawley, Class of 2017, environmental studies and Spanish; and Paige Caine, Class of 2021, biology.
The purpose of the NSF GRFP is to promote the quality, vitality and diversity of the scientific and engineering workforce of the United States. The program recognizes and supports outstanding graduate students who are pursuing full-time research-based master’s and doctoral degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), STEM education, psychology or the social sciences.
The five-year fellowship includes three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000 and a cost of education allowance of $12,000 to the institution.
Eberly, who plans to pursue a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering with a focus on nanotechnology, parlayed her Bucknell lab experience to a position last summer in an undergraduate research program at the University of Pennsylvania. Using a new carbon-based material, she worked to construct a seizure characterization device capable of producing an image of the brain while also recording its electrical signals.
Snyder hopes to discover what structural patterns in the brain say about psychopathology. Analyzing brain development throughout adolescence using mathematics applications like graph theory, connections between brain folding and brain function Snyder notes this can “boost explanatory power as far as predicting disorder at an early age.”
He’ll continue expanding these scientific boundaries at the University of Cambridge as a recipient of the 2021 Gates Cambridge and the NIH Oxford Cambridge Scholarships.
Building on his Bucknell biology background, Valera began work on his doctorate in marine science. His research investigates the microorganisms that inhabit planetary extreme environments to bridge the gap between observational biosignatures and biogeochemical exchanges in the environment. Over the course of his doctoral studies, he will be conducting parts of his research at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Since graduating from Bucknell in 2017, Peralta Martínez has worked as a lab technician studying candidate modifier genes influencing phenotypic expression of a rare disease in children, NGLY1 deficiency, at the University of Utah School of Medicine. She is in the Ph.D. program at the University of Pittsburgh, studying the host and microbial contributions to mammalian gut physiology.
