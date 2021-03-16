Northumberland County Courthouse Sentencings
• Bryce Shiffer, 23, of Lewisburg, three days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jeremy Buck, 47, of Sunbury, six months probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $750 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Sean Cooke, 29, of Mount Carmel, $200 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Tyler Lenig, 33, of Shamokin, $200 fine plus costs for harassment; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal trespass; $200 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Nicholas Bartholomew, 28, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal mischief; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $1 restitution to Michael Robinson subject to amendment for theft.
• Kirklin Loner, 25, of Danville, 12 months probation, no contact with the victim, $100 fine plus costs for unlawful dissemination of an intimidate image.
• Ethan Schultz, 27, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, no contact with the victim, a fine plus costs for indecent exposure.
• Sean Michael Paul, 40, of Mount Carmel, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; consecutive sentence of $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Adam Heim, 40, of Sunbury, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; $50 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension; $50 fine plus costs for a second count of possessing a controlled substance; $50 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking; $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Alexander J. Gay, 21, of Sunbury, $30 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Kendy Ocasio-Rosa, 37, of Lewisburg, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Alex M. Schlief, 24, of Paxinos, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Anthony G. Sierrra, 41, of Allentown, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; $500 fine plus costs for a second count of DUI.
• Colton Bickhart, 27, of Sunbury, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• George E. Derr III, 38, of Mount Carmel, recommitted to county jail for three months, 29 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for corruption of minors.
• Jarred T. Dabulis, 32, of Coal Township, one to 12 months in county jail, 24 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for furnishing drug-free urine.
• George P. Mitchell, 39, of Girardville, three to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs, $125 restitution to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital for DUI.
• Jason Ruskuski, 40, of Mount Carmel, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trial
• Andrew Svilokos, 49, of Lewisburg, was found not guilty of harassment, subject other to physical offense.
Disorderly conduct, noise
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A state trooper was dispatched at 11:32 a.m. Feb. 26 to 106-175 AJK Blvd., after a report that a person was playing loud music in a parked vehicle and disturbing local businesses.
Cory R. Hartman, 33, of Mifflinburg, allegedly turned the volume down on the music as the trooper approached. When asked, he claimed to be doing nothing wrong and allegedly was displeased that a trooper was present.
After allegedly raising his voice, state police put Hartman into the rear seat of a patrol vehicle.
An investigation discovered that an employee of a nearby business had allegedly asked Hartman to reduce the sound level, which troopers said was defied. He was charged with disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise, a misdemeanor.
Retal theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A trooper was dispatched at 9:05 p.m. March 4 to 120 AJK Blvd. after a retail theft was reported by the Walmart loss prevention officer.
Troopers said Kayla A. Gastley, 27, of Milton, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise for allegedly failing to scan items at the self-checkout and hiding them. Papers filed alleged that 25 items, valued at $125.41, were taken.
Papers also alleged that the charge was the defendant’s second retail theft offense and would thus be a misdemeanor.
Criminal mischief, property
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Union County man was charged with a misdemeanor allegation after an incident in a hospital parking lot.
Troopers said at about 9:55 a.m. Feb. 25, Joseph E. Noll, 71, of Mifflinburg, damaged the vehicle of another person for allegedly retaliating after a young person in a nearby vehicle accidentally damaged the driver’s side of his.
Papers filed indicated Noll was upset and claimed the young person was careless and did not “apologize fast enough.” Noll, who was sitting in his vehicle at the time, allegedly opened his door and caused a dent in the victim’s vehicle.
Troopers noted the estimated cost of repairing the dent and paint on the victim’s vehicle was $924.45.
Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, April 26 in Union County Court.
• Bonnie A. Adams, 42, of Lewisburg, waived a first offense misdemeanor count of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely to court. Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane single, improper sunscreening, turning movements and required signals, disregard traffic lane single, carless driving and operating vehicle without valid inspection were also waived.
• Jaron J. Dorfman, 30, of Jackson, Wyo., waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, in capacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. summary allegations of disregard traffic lane single, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop and render aid, failure to report accident to police and accidental damage to vehicle or property were also waived.
• Brandi M. Wertz,33, of Mifflinburg, waived a first offense misdemeanor count of DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. Summary allegations of no rear lights, operating vehicle without valid inspection and carless driving were also waived.
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea court
• Candy M. Eck, 57, of Montgomery, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Douglas W. Beachel, 44, of Fullerton, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. A felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude officer was dismissed.
• Joseph J. Keister, 55, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
State Police At Milton
2-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg woman sustained a suspected injury following a two-vehicle crash at 5:12 p.m. March 11 along Market Street, east of South Water Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Nathan W. Harman, 35, of Muncy, was reportedly traveling west in a 2021 Subaru Forester when it crossed the center line and struck the front of an eastbound 2006 Subaru Impreza driven by Erin E. Finnegan, 27, of Lewisburg, police noted. Finegan was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with an unspecified injury.
Harman will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Montour County man and woman were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 10:45 a.m. March 11 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Aniza Ashraf, 30, of Danville, was traveling east in a 2018 Lexus RX350 when it turned left and was struck by a westbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Craig L. Hendrickson, 42, of Danville. Both drivers were belted and both were transported with suspected injuries, police noted.
Ashraf will be issued a warning for vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Reckless endangerment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Reckless endangerment charges have been filed against a 35-year-old Lewisburg man as the result of an alleged traffic incident which occurred at 5:21 p.m. March 4 along Route 15, Kelly Township, Union County.
Aaron Bevan was charged after troopers said he operated his vehicle in a reckless manner, placing another at risk for serious bodily injury.
Vehicle damage
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Kia Sorento sustained suspected cosmetic damage after a rubber bed liner from a truck struck it, troopers said.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:47 p.m. March 10 along I-180 eastbound at mile marker 2, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The liner flew from a 1996 Ford F-150 XLT, troopers noted. No injuries were noted.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft at 1:04 p.m. March 2 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Items stolen included two pieces of swimwear valued at $16.88 each, Lysol hand sanitizer valued at $5.97, Gain Flings valued at $9.94, Maruchan noodles valued at 37 cents and tie-up wraps valued at $2.24.
Union County Deed transfers
• Tyrel F. Kling, Karissa A. Kling, Karissa A. Brown to Tyrel F. Kling, Karissa A. Kling, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jacqueline A. Ficks executor, Marianne L. Snyder estate, Candie L. Ranck executor to Travis L. Coup, property in White Deer Townsip, $100,000.
• Chezwall LLC, Jerry D. Edmistorn Jr. agent to Benjamin R. Wagner, Emily J. Wagner, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott Sample, Diana L. Sample, Gary Sample, Steven Sample to Scott Sample, Diana L. Sample, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• John W. Erdley Jr., Wendy L. Erdley, Sandra M. Erdley to John W. Erdley Jr., Wendy L. Erdley, property in Hartley Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.