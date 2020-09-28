LEWISBURG — Select Union County property owners will soon receive a letter advising them that helpful information about large solar farm leases was available.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said the letter will alert them to a page which was recently added to the county website (www.unioncountypa.org/solar).
The page contains links to informational webinars about large-scale solar development, bonds, taxes, bankruptcy and how a landowner may find an attorney. Many other topics are covered in the webinars which range from 10 to 60 minutes in length.
Richards said renewable solar energy was attractive to environmentalists. But leasing farmland for development of commercial solar power was complex. Calls had been coming in to the county assessor’s office since early in the year.
“We realized the most important thing we could do to begin was to educate land owners, commercial real estate agents and commercial real estate attorneys in our area that serve clients about some of the special clauses in these leases,” Richards said. “These leases are very long term. The agreement is often offered to the landowner by the developer, so of course they are written to be favorable to the developer.”
Understanding each word, Richards added, was necessary in an agreement which may not expire for up to 50 years.
It was noted that owners of farm property were actively being courted by developers seeking leases. If deals were packaged among landowners, Richards said development of thousands of acres of farmland for solar arrays was possible, taking currently available agricultural land out of service.
“Is that a good use of our land?” Richards asked. “Should we be displacing our farmland for these large solar arrays?”
While it is the decision of the property owner, Richards said there could be a tipping point whereby industries which have grown in tandem with agriculture could be no longer viable.
“We are talking about potentially replacing our tourism and agricultural economy from which the majority of revenues are going out of our region,” Richards said. “It is worth it?”
There could also be regional zoning, land use planning and other policy implications.
“We thought the best place to begin (education) because it was immediate, was to have land owners and attorneys understand what is in (a) lease,” Richards said.
The current webinars, produced by the Penn State University Extension, will soon be joined by a webinar for county and municipal leaders so they may better understand solar farm leasing. Richards noted municipal officials being asked to consider solar ordinances were under enormous pressure.
Richards said she did not oppose utility-scale solar development, but admitted some places for it were more appropriate than others.
“Right now, market forces are heading large-scale solar projects to our agricultural land,” Richards said. “We need to understand that before we make the decision to promote it.”
The county page recommended land owners consult with an attorney familiar with solar leases prior to signing any document provided by solar power producers. Richards said the information page was a work in progress, with more information to come. Calls to the Union County agland preservation administrator (570-524-3860) or chief assessor (570-524-8616) for more information.
