HARRISBURG — The Department of Health today on Friday announced beginning Monday, March 1, regional drive-thru, outdoor walk-up, and indoor walk-in COVID-19 testing clinics will be held Fayette, Forest, Lycoming, Perry, and Susquehanna counties. This is the last of a 12-week testing initiative to offer free COVID-19 pop-up testing sites in 61 Pennsylvanian counties through a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI).
“While recent decreases in daily positive cases are promising, they don’t negate the need for testing,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of these free pop-up testing locations.”
Beginning Monday, March 1, drive-thru testing clinics will be held to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases in the following four counties: Forest, Lycoming, Perry and Susquehanna.
Fayette will also begin Monday, March 1, but will be a drive-thru and indoor walk-in clinic. The indoor walk-in testing at this site is reserved for individuals who arrive through public transportation. No parking will be available for individuals using the drive-thru service.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday through Friday, March 1-5 for all sites except for Lycoming County which will end on Wednesday, March 3.
The testing site locations and addresses are:
Fayette County: Fayette County Airport Authority, 988 Sky Drive, Lemont Furnace, PA, 15456;
Forest County: Marienville Area Civic Association (MACA), 149 MACA Drive, Marienville, PA, 16239;
Lycoming County: Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company, 1600 Dewey Avenue, Williamsport, PA, 17701;
Perry County: Newport Assembly of God Family Life Center, 27 West Shortcut Road, Newport, PA, 17074; and
Susquehanna County: Harford Fairgrounds, 485 Fair Hill Road, New Milford, PA, 18834.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.