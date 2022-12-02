Sunday marks the last major automobile race of the year as late-model stock car drivers from across the nation converge on Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., for the annual Snowball Derby. The race will be streamed online, on a pay-per-view basis.
The race has a rich history in stock car racing lore, and some of the biggest names in motorsports have competed in the event.
Wayne Niedecken won the inaugural running of the 300-lap race in 1968. In addition to three past Cup champions — Darrell Waltrip, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott — the list of Snowball Derby winners is legendary.
Past derby winners includes 1970 Daytona 500 winner Pete Hamilton, Donnie Allison, Gary Balough, Mickey Gibbs, Butch Lindley, Jody Ridley, Butch Miller, 2005 NASCAR truck champion Ted Musgrave, Rich Bickle, Gary St. Amant, Jeff Purvis, Wayne Anderson and current NASCAR “young guns” John Hunter Nemecheck, Christian Eckes and Noah Gragson.
Gragson earned the ire of many after his win in the 2018 race as he attempted to kiss a young woman who was presenting the trophy to him. He’s scheduled to compete again on Sunday.
Two women have also won the Snowball Derby, former NASCAR truck series competitor Tammy Jo Kirk in 1994 and former NASCAR Xfinity Series racer Johanna Long in 2010.
Chandler Smith — who contended for this year’s truck series championship — won last year’s Snowball Derby by bumping his way into the lead in the closing stages of the race. Like Gragson, Smith is also on the entry list for this year’s race.
Elliott’s first win in the Snowball Derby came in 2011. In 2013, he crossed the finish line first, but his car failed post-race inspection. As a result, he was stripped of the win and fellow current Cup series competitor Erik Jones was awarded the trophy for the second-consecutive year.
Jones also won the 2012 race, beating Kyle Busch to the finish line. Busch was so impressed with Jones’ skill that he eventually hired the then 16 year old to drive for his team in NASCAR’s truck series. He won that series championship in 2015, while driving for Busch.
Jones is among the drivers entered in Sunday’s race.
While Elliott was disqualified in 2013, he claimed his second Snowball Derby trophy in 2015 after first-place finisher — and one of his 2022 NASCAR title rivals — Christopher Bell was disqualified after his car failed post-race inspection.
Likely because the race is not sanctioned by a particular series — and teams compete in a variety of series which utilize different car specifications — the Snowball Derby has a history of the driver finishing first being disqualified because their car failed post-race inspection. I’m guessing the varied rules of the derby are what have caught many competitors out as they haven’t quite had their cars set up to the proper specifications.
Just two years ago, former ARCA race winner Travis Braden was handed the trophy after first-place finisher Stephen Nasse was disqualified when his car failed post-race inspection.
In addition to Gragson, Smith and Jones, notable drivers entered in Sunday’s race include: Cup series drivers William Byron and Brad Keselowski; Xfinity racer Josh Berry; truck competitors Derek Kraus, Carson Hocevar, Corey Heim and Ty Majeski; ARCA drivers Jesse Love and Sammy Smith; and late-model stock car racing stars Luke Fenhaus, Bubba Pollard, Carson Kvapil and Stephen Nasse.
The Snowball Derby is on my top 10 list of automobile races I hope to one day attend. While I won’t be subscribing to Sunday’s pay-per-view online broadcast, I will be anxiously awaiting for the year in which I am able to attend the event either as a fan or a member of the media.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
