Sunday marks the last major automobile race of the year as late-model stock car drivers from across the nation converge on Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., for the annual Snowball Derby. The race will be streamed online, on a pay-per-view basis.

The race has a rich history in stock car racing lore, and some of the biggest names in motorsports have competed in the event.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.