Lewisburg Freez to close after season

The final day of operation for the Lewisburg Freez, a frozen treat stand which has served the region for decades, will come at the end of the season.

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Freez this week entered the home stretch of decades of service to the area.

A midweek Facebook post delivered the news from ownership that the frozen treat stand will soon close permanently.

