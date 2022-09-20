WILLIAMSPORT — September is Hunger Action Month, a time when the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank joins with Feeding America food banks across the country to raise awareness on the issue of hunger.
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Executive Director Joe Arthur says now more than ever “we need our donors and volunteers to stay with us at this time.”
“We have seen the increase in need through the number of pounds of food that has already been distributed and the increased number of folks needing assistance,” he said.
As of mid-September, he said the items going out of the agency is up 30% compared to this time last year.
While challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic are slowly fading, new challenges are being seen. Arthur said the rise in inflation and food prices contribute greatly to individuals becoming food insecure.
The Central PA Food Bank Food defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. This can be a temporary situation for a household or can last a long time. According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, experience food insecurity in the United States.
Food insecurity can have a wide impact, depending on each individual’s circumstances, Arthur said. According to the Central PA Food Bank, some of the most common, yet complex, effects of food insecurity include: Serious health complications, especially when people facing hunger are forced to choose between spending money on food and medicine or medical care, damage to a child’s ability to learn and grow, and having to make difficult decisions, such as choosing between paying for food and heat, electricity, rent and transportation.
Arthur said in 27 counties the Central PA Food Bank serves, more than 152,000 individuals monthly experience hunger. One-third of those are children.
The food bank introduced its new mascot, “Crunch” the Apple, to explain the process of how food goes from a farm to the table.
Arthur said it’s appropriate to have an “apple” as a mascot in September, with kids going back to school and the holidays not far off.
Each week in September, the food bank highlighted “A Day In The Life Of A Food Bank Apple.” Crunch makes many stops along the way. From being purchased at an orchard or a port in Philadelphia, to riding one of 28 trucks which distribute food to the Central PA Food Bank hubs in Harrisburg and Williamsport, to heading to a local food pantry and then from there to the tables of those who need food so desperately.
Arthur said the chain of supply is “amazing” as the Central PA Food Bank works with the United States Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and around 300 food distributors and businesses, orchards, and farms.
The food bank partners closely with Giant Markets, Weis Markets and Walmart. Arthur said the food collected is then taken to the food hubs in Williamsport and Harrisburg, and distributed through more than 1,200 agencies and food pantries the food bank works with.
Arthur said the organization would not be able to operate without its volunteers. Food bank staff and volunteer teams pack boxes full of food at the hubs. The boxes are then taken to food pantries and other agencies which distribute the food.
Arthur said, “right now the big engines (the food bank needs most in meeting the rising demand for food) are donations and volunteer help.”
He added that monetary donations go “a long way” in purchasing food from vendors.
More volunteers are needed to help work at the food bank, pantries and other agencies that help distribute food into the hands of those who need it most.
