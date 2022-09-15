MILTON — Tina Pope is heartbroken that her children are growing up in a world where bullying and racism occur, even among the youngest in society.

While wiping tears from her eyes, Pope recently outlined a series of alleged bullying incidents her 9-year-old son has endured over the last five months. She has even recorded a video of a juvenile neighbor recounting threats another boy allegedly made against her son’s life.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.