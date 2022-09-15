MILTON — Tina Pope is heartbroken that her children are growing up in a world where bullying and racism occur, even among the youngest in society.
While wiping tears from her eyes, Pope recently outlined a series of alleged bullying incidents her 9-year-old son has endured over the last five months. She has even recorded a video of a juvenile neighbor recounting threats another boy allegedly made against her son’s life.
Pope and her family moved in April from Carbon County to Hepburn Acres in Milton, which is operated by the Northumberland County Housing Authority.
Those in her family include her husband, Charlie, and sons Anthony, 9, Charlie, 2, and Josiah, 1.
On their first day living at Hepburn Acres, Pope said a boy who lives nearby asked Anthony to come outside to play.
According to Pope, the neighbor allegedly assaulted her son with hockey sticks.
She called the Milton Police Department to report the alleged incident. According to Pope, an officer from the department suggested she work the issue out with the other boy’s parents.
“(The parents) said they were going to take care of it,” Pope said.
However, she said the problem didn’t end there. The child allegedly continued to assault and harass Anthony on a regular basis.
Pope said she didn’t contact the police department again, until earlier this week.
At one point, Pope said the neighbor boy called her son the “N-word.”
“It would’ve been one thing if I heard (the word) used toward me,” a tearful Pope said. “It’s disturbing for my son to hear. He didn’t ever hear that word (before).
“Why do people use it?” she asked. “I’m hurt, as a mother... I feel like I wish there was more I could do.”
The continued problems are also taking a toll on Pope.
“My (blood) pressure is going up,” she said. “I never dealt with this when I was younger.”
After the alleged incident in April, Pope didn’t reach out to the police department again until this week. She showed a video to an officer of a neighbor boy recounting alleged threats made against Anthony, by the boy said to be harassing him.
“He said Anthony’s a terrible friend and I feel like shooting him,” the neighbor can be heard recounting in the video.
Later, the neighbor can be heard stating the boy said he regretted making the threat.
“He said he regretted it, but I don’t think he actually does,” the neighbor added.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said his department does not release information on juvenile matters.
However, he acknowledged that an officer responded to and handled a call relating to the video.
“Based off the information, received (this week), there’s a lot of other individuals and other departments and entities involved,” Zettlemoyer said. “We need to open up a line of communication with them, so they are aware of some of the statements being made.”
He said the department’s school resource officers, who work within the Milton Area School District, are involved in the matter.
In some instances, Zettlemoyer said the department must rely on assistance from other entities when juveniles are involved in situations.
“Depending on the age of the individuals involved, we have to rely on some of our partnerships we have to address some of the issues they have the authority to address,” he said. “We will contact Children and Youth, reach out to them, see if they can be of any assistance.”
Pope has, at times, felt as if the concerns on the situation she’s raised to the housing authority have fallen on deaf ears. However, officials from the authority said they’ve been actively involved in the situation.
Pat Mack, deputy director of the Northumberland County Housing Authority, said the authority has heard Pope’s concerns.
“I have personally interacted with Ms. Pope on several occasions,” he said. “While I can’t give details, I can say that we’re taking measures we feel are necessary to address them with other tenants, and with her.
“We’ve given her some feedback and some options,” Mack continued. “What she does with them is her personal business.”
He also, in general, addressed the authority’s stance on discrimination.
“I can say emphatically we have no place for hate or discrimination,” he said. “We have no place for that type of conduct at any of our developments.
“I’m not happy to hear about it, even the allegation of it,” Mack added. “That’s our answer.”
Pope said she doesn’t want the boy alleged to be bullying her son to be in trouble.
“I want to help this little boy,” she said. “I don’t want him to get arrested. I want him to get help.”
Pope has been in touch with the National Association For the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) regarding her concerns. She said the organization provided a list of attorneys she could contact.
“I’m not looking for a lawyer,” she said. “I’m not looking for compensation... I’m looking for help.”
