GREENSBURG — Whether you are gardening from an apartment balcony or you plant acres of land, gardeners at all levels of interest and experience are invited to a first ever virtual seminar presented by Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County.
Three nationally acclaimed speakers will present some of the latest trends in gardening and landscape design during the fall garden seminar, “Gardeners Digging Deeper.” The half-day webinar will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
“This seminar will be of interest to both new and experienced gardeners,” said Mandy Smith, Penn State Extension Master Gardener Coordinator in Westmoreland County. “Reconnecting with nature in our gardens, how to choose native plants, advancements in soil health and seed saving techniques are all on the agenda,” she explained.
The online seminar requires advance registration and is being presented in lieu of in-person workshops normally offered this time of year. Registrants will be able to log into the seminar to hear accredited experts from around the country while remaining in the comfort of their own homes. The seminar will be presented live only and will not be available for later viewing.
The presentations will include:
• A New Garden Ethic with Benjamin Vogt, writer, blogger, national speaker, gardener and educator living in Nebraska.
• Digging Deep into the Soil—Organically with Kelly Orzel an author who recently published "The Backyard Gardener."
• The Pollinator Victory Garden wi th Kim Eiermann, author of the new book "The Pollinator Victory Garden: Winning the War on Pollinator Decline with Ecological Gardening." Eierman teaches at the New York Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, The Native Plant Center, Rutgers Home Gardeners School and several other institutions.
• Harvesting and Saving Seeds with Patti Schildkamp, a Penn State Extension Master Gardener from Westmoreland County.
For more information and to register go to https://extension.psu.edu/gardeners-digging-deeper-fall-garden-seminar, or call customer service at 877-345-0691.
