First steel beams erected at Warrior Run construction site

TURBOTVILLE — The first steel beams have been erected as construction continues on the Warrior Run School District’s new elementary school, being built on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, reported during Monday’s school board meeting that steel framing for the 99,000-square-foot elementary school building started to be put in place at the end of last week.
“It’s going to start coming together pretty fast and furious,” he said, of the elementary building. “As we start to come out of the ground, you will see the fruits of the labor.”
Mike noted the extensive groundwork which has taken place on site since the spring had to be be done in a precise manner.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer said he recently toured the construction area and noticed steel beams which were stamped as being made in the United States.
“I was proud to see that,” Whitmoyer said.
According to Mike, all of the steel being used for the project except one large beam was manufactured in the United States.
Within the next week, he said more masonry work will be completed. In addition, walls will start being erected.
The $28.7 million project, which includes renovations to the facility’s athletic stadium, is expected to be complete in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The board on Monday also heard from Ken Smith, president of the Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps.
Smith said he would like to hold a drum and bugle corps competition, possibly later next summer, in the middle school auditorium. If the competition is held at the school, he said $5 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to the Warrior Run High School Marching Defenders band.
Smith said the board has until January to make a decision on whether to allow the competition to be held there.
In business actions, the board approved:
• The resignation of Denise Moser, elementary cafeteria worker.
• Transferring Renee Thomas from high school autism support paraprofessional to Turbotville instructional paraprofessional.
• Hiring: Haley Butina, first-grade long-term substitute, $48,731; Robin Hessel, title math aid, $11 per hour; Jaron Parker, elementary cafeteria worker, $10 per hour; Kip Hoffman, assistant varsity cross country coach, $2,610.
• Tyler Ulrich to serve as the middle school student representative to the board for 2021/2022.
Board member Linda Shupp was absent from the meeting, while members Gail Foreman and Danelle Reinsburrow participated virtually.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
