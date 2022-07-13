WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown CVS will be closing its doors come Aug. 23, according to a spokesperson for the pharmacy company.
“We’ve made the difficult decision to close our pharmacy at 220 Main St. on Aug. 23. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 37 Mahoning St. in Milton, which is less than 5 miles away, to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care,” said Tara Burke, CVS media relations.
Burke noted that all employees at the store have been offered comparable roles at other surrounding CVS locations.
This closure comes amid a corporate restructuring by CVS Pharmacy Inc., which will see the shuttering of more than 900 locations across the country in coming years. While Burke did not comment on potential additional closures in Lycoming, Montour, Union and Snyder counties, she did note that the company will continue to operate its remaining five locations in Northumberland County, “as well in other neighboring communities.”
Jay Jarrett, Watsontown borough manager, said the closure could be inconvenient for residents who rely on the proximity of the pharmacy to fill their prescriptions.
“My understanding is... in the Borough of Watsontown there is not a another (pharmacy) location,” said Jarrett. “Not just for Watsontown residents but the surrounding area, Delaware Township, it’s definitely a bit of an inconvenience.”
Jarret said the borough hopes to be able to fill the soon-to-be vacant space with a new business as soon as possible.
“That’s the hope, obviously the borough would do whatever we could do to help make something like that happen.”
