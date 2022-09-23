I’ve mostly railed against NASCAR in recent years, after the schedule for the coming year has been released.
While I am not a fan of the 2023 Chicago street race, I must give NASCAR officials a lot of credit for the schedule they have crafted for the coming year. It features a well thought-out mix of the old and new.
The schedule is progressive as it looks to the future, and features several events that are great concepts which could propel the sport into the future.
The new season will open with a return of the Busch Clash to a purpose-built short track inside of the L.A. Coliseum. While I get what NASCAR is trying to do in taking its racing into the heart of a downtown metropolitan market, I would still rather see the series compete at a traditional short track. And it just doesn’t seem right opening the year at a location other than Daytona Beach.
Still, the series claims the inaugural race in L.A. was a success, so it’s worth trying again. I like that the series is attempting things to grow the sport into the future. And last year’s race in L.A. was far more competitive than I expected.
Along the same line as racing in L.A., I give the series credit for putting together the Chicago street race, which will occur July 2.
Unfortunately, most street races turn out to be duds, in terms of competitiveness. I fear NASCAR’s first attempt in the modern era at staging a street race will also fall flat.
On top of that, the series owns a 1.5-mile oval near Chicago which has been shuttered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. I’d much rather see NASCAR racing there, if it wants to stay in the Chicago market.
The biggest coup on the 2023 schedule is without a doubt the return of racing to the North Wilkesboro, N.C. short track. Who saw that one coming?
New life is being breathed back into the short track which has stood largely vacant since the mid 1990s. The Cup All-Star race will be staged there May 21.
Hopefully this marks the start of NASCAR returning to tracks which are at the root of its history. While I advocate moving the All-Star race around to different locations, it will be interesting to see if North Wilkesboro can establish itself as the home of the event.
The event should be a boon to that region’s economy, which has been reportedly hard hit since the track was shuttered.
The schedule isn’t the only thing changing in 2023. Kyle Busch recently made the expected announcement that he’ll be leaving Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) to join Richard Childress Racing (RCR).
Many have questioned whether Busch’s career is taking a step backward. However, the No. 8 car that he’ll be driving has won more races this year — with Tyler Reddick behind the wheel — than Busch has in his No. 18.
While JGR may have an overall better team than RCR, I think this is a smart move for Busch. Something has been missing with the chemistry of Busch at JGR over the last couple of years. Sometimes, a driver just needs a change of scenery to reignite his career.
The Kyle Busch Motorsports team which has dominated the truck series in recent years with major backing from Toyota will also be switching to Chevrolet. It will be interesting to see what impact that switch has on the team. I suspect it will not be good.
Another driver leaving the JGR team is Brandon Jones. He’s switching rides in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to Junior Motorsports.
Jones is a mediocre drive who wins a race or two each year. He’ll be stepping into the No. 9 car which has won championships with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron and Tyler Reddick. Noah Gragson — who will drive the No. 42 for Petty-GMS Racing in the Cup series — has claimed six wins this year in the 9.
While he may win a race or two, I highly doubt that Jones can step up and be a contender in the 9. After all, he’s been with the dominant JGR team for several years and has failed to be spectacular.
