When the NASCAR Cup series last raced at the Talladega Superspeedway in June, controversy swirled as a noose was reported to be found in the garage area assigned to Bubba Wallace’s Richard Petty Motorsports team. The noose was spotted in the garage just days after NASCAR officials complied with Wallace’s appeals to ban the Confederate flag from being displayed at tracks where the series competes.
Questions quickly surrounded the discovery of the noose. Who would have planted it there? Given COVID-19 protocols, only a select few team members, series officials and track workers had access to the garage area.
An FBI investigation subsequently uncovered that the noose — used as the pull on a garage door — had been in place in that garage stall when NASCAR raced at Talladega in October 2019, just after the garage area was renovated.
The doubters soon came to the surface, alleging that NASCAR and even Wallace had created the noose as a publicity stunt.
Immediately after the noose discovery was announced several people — with no knowledge on the history of NASCAR or the Talladega Superspeedway — asked my opinion on the noose.
I said the explanation was simple, Talladega Superspeedway is built on an Indian burial ground, and over the years a slew of unexplainable events have occurred at the facility. Those who heard my response scoffed, thinking it made no sense.
As it turns out, the noose incident was just the latest in a long line of bizarre, unexplainable things to occur at Talladega.
According to legend, the track is built on an old Indian burial grounds, and the natives are restless and still haunting the grounds.
The track’s first NASCAR Cup race in 1969 was won by Richard Brickhouse after most of the series regular competitors boycotted the event over what they felt were unsafe tire conditions. The victory was the only one of Brickhouse’s career, and since that time a slew of other drivers in various divisions have claimed their only victory at the track.
In fact, after once finishing second in a NASCAR Cup race at Talladega John Andretti — who had yet to win a race in NASCAR’s top division — famously quipped that he was glad his first win didn’t come at Talladega, as the track’s first-time winners are cursed.
Alabama native Davey Allison scored his first-career Cup victory at Talladega in 1987, and died as a result of injuries sustained in a helicopter crash at the track in 1993.
Numerous fans have also died at the track over the years. ARCA president Bob Loga died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic crash in the track’s parking lot in 1996.
In 1974, multiple race cars were found in the garage area to have mysteriously had their brake lines cut and sand poured into their gas tanks.
One year prior, another one of the track’s many bizarre incidents took place. Driver Larry Smith was killed in a wreck which occurred during the Aug. 12, 1973, race at Talladega. Later in that event, Bobby Isaac suddenly pulled off the track and announced his immediate retirement from racing.
Isaac said he pulled off as he heard voices telling him to do so or something bad would happen. He did return to compete in 19 more races over the next two years. However, he died at age 45 on Aug. 14, 1977, after collapsing while at a late-model stock car race in Hickory, N.C.
Each time NASCAR rolls into Talladega, I can’t help but wonder what haunting event will occur next. After what happened at the track in June, everyone should be on high alert this weekend for whatever the Indian ghosts have in store next.
