MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Police recently advised people who wish to claim a missing bicycle may do so from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at department headquarters, 120 N. Third St., Mifflinburg.
"Several" bicycles, mostly children's models, have been recovered or found within the last 18 months. The department noted people who wish to claim a bicycle should be ready to provide some form of information to properly identify it.
Call 570-966-1027 for more information.
